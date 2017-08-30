 Skip Nav
11 Ways You Can Be Adele For Halloween This Year

Adele made a triumphant return to the spotlight following a three-year hiatus in late 2015, so it only makes sense that you'd want to channel her this Halloween. Fortunately, Adele has worn a handful of unforgettable looks through the years, from her custom Burberry sparkly tour dress to the gorgeous floral ensemble featured in her "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)" video. Here are all the fun ways you can dress like Adele this year.

Grammy-Winner Adele
Brit-Awards Adele
Lady-in-Red Adele
25-Tour Adele
"When We Were Young" Adele
"Rolling in the Deep" Adele
