Adele Halloween Costume Ideas
11 Ways You Can Be Adele For Halloween This Year
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
11 Ways You Can Be Adele For Halloween This Year
Adele made a triumphant return to the spotlight following a three-year hiatus in late 2015, so it only makes sense that you'd want to channel her this Halloween. Fortunately, Adele has worn a handful of unforgettable looks through the years, from her custom Burberry sparkly tour dress to the gorgeous floral ensemble featured in her "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)" video. Here are all the fun ways you can dress like Adele this year.
0previous images
-20more images