Alison Hammond Talks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

1 Hysterical Reporter Was Absolutely Shameless While Trying to Talk to Prince Harry and "Megs"

This Morning's Alison Hammond has done it again. On Friday, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their first royal engagement in Nottingham, the British TV host hid amongst the crowds, hoping to scoop an interview with the pair. After having been royally avoided by Harry, Alison tried to get Meghan's attention — even calling her "Megs" — and although she didn't quite succeed, the video is too hilarious to miss. Watch it in its entirety above, and relive that time she made Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling totally lose it.
The RoyalsMeghan MarkleITVViral VideosUkPrince Harry
