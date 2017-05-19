11 Things to Know About Amandla Stenberg, Just in Case She's Still Not on Your Radar

Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

It seems like Amandla Stenberg has grown up in front of our eyes. The 18-year-old Everything, Everything star earned a legion of fans when she played Rue in the blockbuster film adaption of the Hunger Games book series back in 2012, but these days, Amandla can be found educating her generation about cultural appropriation and advocating for more women of color in front of and behind the camera in Hollywood. We're sure this is just the tip of the iceberg as far as her accomplishments go, so you'll definitely want to get to know her now. Read on for 11 fun facts about Amandla.



Image Source: Getty / Mike Windle

Her name, Amandla, means "strength" and "power" in Zulu. Her mother named her after the 1989 Miles Davis album of the same name. She can sing and she's also a violinist. Amandla released two EPs with Zander Hawley under their band name, Honeywater. She's an ambassador for No Kid Hungry, the nonprofit organization which brings awareness to ending child hunger in the United States.