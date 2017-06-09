 Skip Nav
Amy Schumer Talks About Ben Hanisch Breakup in Classic Amy Schumer Form
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Annie Hall
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honor Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend but Gisele Bündchen

Amy Schumer Talks About Ben Hanisch Breakup June 2017

Amy Schumer Talks About Ben Hanisch Breakup in Classic Amy Schumer Form

Amy Schumer can find humor in any situation, even a breakup. During the Hilarity for Charity Variety Show in NYC on Thursday, the comedian joked about her recent split from Ben Hanisch. "I went through a breakup about a month ago. We were a year and a half, you know, it's not that bad," she told the crowd. "We went out with a couple who had been together a long time, we were trying to rush the intimacy. Like I was trying to impress the girl and I was like 'Well he woke me up this morning with a fart!' And he just slowly turned to me and he goes are 'We doing this?' And I was like 'No, no, no, no, we're not opening fire. Don't tell me any of the disgusting sh*t I've done.'"

While the reason for their split is still unclear, Amy has been keeping plenty busy in the meantime. Aside from promoting her new film Snatched with Goldie Hawn, the actress joked during the variety show that she has a rebound romance brewing. "I'm dating this new dude. He's awesome, he's like Stephen Hawking, sexually," she added.

Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
Ben HanischAmy SchumerCelebrity QuotesCelebrity CouplesCelebrity Breakups
