 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Gift Guide
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)
Shirtless
These 2017 Sexy Shirtless Pictures Will Have You Chugging Water Like You're in the Sahara
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing

Angelina Jolie was one of the esteemed guests at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in LA on Wednesday. The actress and First They Killed My Father director skipped the red carpet but took the stage inside to deliver a keynote speech, during which she spoke candidly about female solidarity through art.

"We have a level of freedom that is unimaginable for millions of other women around the world — women who live with conflict and terrorism and displacement and poverty, who never get a chance, whose voices are always silenced," she told the crowd, which included other badass women like Shonda Rhimes, Glenn Close, Gal Gadot, and Jennifer Lawrence, who was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership during the ceremony. "I pay tribute to the women artists, journalists, human rights defenders and lawyers around the world who refuse to be intimidated; the brave people who are fighting so that others may one day have the freedoms we now have," Angelina added.

Backstage, Angelina signed autographs and posed for selfies with a group of girls from THR's Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program, were presented with more than $1 million in scholarships by Justin Timberlake and Gal Gadot. Keep reading for all the best pictures from Angelina's outing.

Related
9 Angelina Jolie Moments From 2017 That Will Make You Wonder, "How Does She Do It All?"
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Sequined Gown Is the Epitome of Modern Glamour
by Sarah Wasilak
Angelina Jolie's Black Beaded Look
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Fancy Look Is an Edgy Twist on a Kate Middleton Classic
by Sarah Wasilak
Angelina Jolie Best 2017 Pictures
Angelina Jolie
9 Angelina Jolie Moments From 2017 That Will Make You Wonder, "How Does She Do It All?"
by Monica Sisavat
Angelina Jolie's Camel Coat
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Pulled Off the Pajamas-Under-Your-Coat Look We All Want to Wear This Winter
by Sarah Wasilak
Angelina Jolie Studded Valentino Bag
Valentino
Angelina Jolie's Work Tote Is a Bag You Might Not Think to Bring to the Office
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds