Angelina Jolie Talking About Her Adopted Children
Angelina Jolie Shows the Strength in Celebrating Adopted Kids' Cultures
Angelina Jolie has always spoken out about her willingness to honor the cultures of her adopted children. In addition to biological children — Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — Angelina has three adopted kids: Maddox, 15, is from Vietnam; Pax, 13, is from Cambodia; and Zahara, 12, is from Ethiopia. Watch the video above to see how she keeps their heritage top of mind.