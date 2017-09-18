Can Someone Give Anna Chlumsky an Emmy For Her Amazing Reaction Face?

The entire audience at the Emmy Awards collectively lost their sh*t when Sean Spicer made an unexpected appearance during Stephen Colbert's opening monologue on Sunday night, but nobody had a better (or more appropriate) reaction than Anna Chlumsky. The Veep actress made a hilariously animated face when the former press secretary rolled out on stage. Melissa McCarthy, who famously impersonated Spicer on Saturday Night Live, looked like she really didn't know what to do, but Anna went right in for the horrified reaction. And thanks to the internet, it was quickly turned into a meme.

👀👀 A post shared by POPSUGAR Celebrity (@popsugarcelebrity) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT









Find yourself somebody who reacts to you like Anna Chlumsky's reacting to absolutely everything tonight. #Emmys — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 18, 2017





