 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Beyoncé Knowles
All the Times Beyoncé Put Her Badass Postbaby Curves on Display This Year
Nostalgia
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA

Ansel Elgort steamed up the shore at Bondi Beach in Australia with his abs and his antics. On Tuesday, the shirtless Baby Driver star and his bikini-clad ballet dancer girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, showed off sweet and supersexy PDA while hanging near the ocean. The two hugged and kissed on the sand before lying on their towels, where Ansel was snapped rubbing Violetta's backside.

Ansel and Violetta met in high school and have been dating on and off since 2012. They haven't been shy about showing PDA over the years — we've seen them making out several times at sports games, and they've also given glimpses of their chemistry on Instagram. Keep reading to see Ansel and Violetta's steamy PDA, then see more celebrity couples who have gotten busy by the beach.

Related
Fun Fact: Ansel Elgort's Shirtless Body Has No Faults
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Ansel ElgortCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesCelebrity VacationsShirtlessBikini
Celebrity PDA
Every Moment Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Have Shared Since Rekindling Their Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Ansel Elgort Kissing Violetta Komyshan at Knicks Game 2016
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort Plants a Kiss Cam-Worthy Smooch on His Girlfriend at the Knicks Game
by Quinn Keaney
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at Justice League Premiere 2017
Celebrity Couples
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Bring Their Newlywed Bliss to the Justice League Premiere
by Monica Sisavat
Workout For Abs, Butt, and Thighs
better-body challenge
20-Minute Ab and Butt Workout Guaranteed to Leave You Sore Tomorrow
by Susi May
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Tybee Island Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Bands While Returning to the Place They First Met
by Caitlin Gallagher
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds