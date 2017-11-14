You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA

Ansel Elgort steamed up the shore at Bondi Beach in Australia with his abs and his antics. On Tuesday, the shirtless Baby Driver star and his bikini-clad ballet dancer girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, showed off sweet and supersexy PDA while hanging near the ocean. The two hugged and kissed on the sand before lying on their towels, where Ansel was snapped rubbing Violetta's backside.

Ansel and Violetta met in high school and have been dating on and off since 2012. They haven't been shy about showing PDA over the years — we've seen them making out several times at sports games, and they've also given glimpses of their chemistry on Instagram. Keep reading to see Ansel and Violetta's steamy PDA, then see more celebrity couples who have gotten busy by the beach.