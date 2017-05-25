 Skip Nav
Ariana Grande's Manager Refuses to Let Hate Win After Attack: "My Answer Is No"
Scooter Braun's Tweets About Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande's Manager Refuses to Let Hate Win After Attack: "My Answer Is No"

Scooter Braun is choosing to stay positive following the horrific terror attack that left 22 dead and more than 50 injured at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on Monday night. On Wednesday, the "Into You" singer's manager posted a series of heartfelt and powerful tweets offering his condolences to the victims and encouraging his followers to not let fear rule their lives.

Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack

Following the attack, Ariana has put the entire leg of her European tour on hold, and recently had an emotional reunion with her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, on Tuesday when she flew from the UK to her hometown of Boca Raton, FL. "broken," she wrote on Twitter after the concert. "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Image Source: Getty / Chelsea Lauren / AMA2013
