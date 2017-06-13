 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ariana Grande May Have Had the Most Dramatic Transformation Yet
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Shows Off Her Growing Belly After Pregnancy Announcement
Celebrity Kids
Steph Curry's Adorable Daughters Steal the Show — and Our Hearts — at the NBA Finals
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Is Damn Near Unrecognizable While Showing Off His Biceps in NYC
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 46  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Ariana Grande May Have Had the Most Dramatic Transformation Yet

Ariana Grande has had one whirlwind career, and her transformation has been just as dramatic. The 23-year-old singer first got her start on Broadway in 2008 and eventually became a Nickelodeon starlet when she landed a role in the popular series, Victorious. In 2013, she released her first solo album, and has been keeping the jams coming ever since. While her hair and style has gone through many different stages, one thing has remained constant: her undeniable talent and powerhouse voice. See just how much Ariana has changed over the years.

Related
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's Love Story Can Be Traced Back to 1 Tweet

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity EvolutionsAriana Grande
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
6 Designer Tricks For Hacking an Ikea Besta Cabinet
by Kate McKenna
Celebrity Tattoo Pictures
Celebrity Tattoos
The Ultimate Celebrity Tattoo Gallery
by Maria Mercedes Lara
How to Clean Up Makeup Mistakes
Beauty Tips
by Nicole Moleti
Gigi Hadid Y Project Jeans
Gigi Hadid
by Sarah Wasilak
Princess Diana's Charity Work
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds