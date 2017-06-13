Ariana Grande May Have Had the Most Dramatic Transformation Yet

Ariana Grande has had one whirlwind career, and her transformation has been just as dramatic. The 23-year-old singer first got her start on Broadway in 2008 and eventually became a Nickelodeon starlet when she landed a role in the popular series, Victorious. In 2013, she released her first solo album, and has been keeping the jams coming ever since. While her hair and style has gone through many different stages, one thing has remained constant: her undeniable talent and powerhouse voice. See just how much Ariana has changed over the years.