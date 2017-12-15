18 Times Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet's Friendship Was Too Pure For This World

We were blown away by Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet's chemistry in Call Me by Your Name, but their offscreen friendship may be even cuter. Armie and Timothée first met on the set of their film and quickly formed a close bond. "You make movies and form really intense but short bonds with people, but this film was a special experience," Armie recently said of their relationship to the LA Times. "He's such an amazing and special person that we've kind of kept our friendship up." Whether they're on red carpets, speaking at press panels, or doing interviews together, it's clear that Armie and Timothée's relationship isn't your average bromance. Take a look at their cutest moments together.



