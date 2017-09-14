OMFG, Beyoncé's Lead Dancer Just Slayed This "Formation" Dance Routine

beyoncé's lead dancer ashley fucking up the formation choreo even when she's not on stage! pic.twitter.com/sdwttn1fiP — bonafidehoe (@pettyyonceh) September 14, 2017

Beyoncé's lead dancer knows how to put on a damn good show on and off the stage. Ashley Everett has the entire internet picking their jaws up off the floor after watching her slay the choreography from Queen Bey's "Formation" video at a dance studio recently. In the viral clip, Ashley pops it, drops it, twirls it, and everything in between while a group of dancers look on in complete awe. Watch the video for yourself and prepare to be mesmerized by how easy she makes it look.