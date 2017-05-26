 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Bella Thorne Says Cannes "Isn't For Her" After Scott Disick Moves on From Their PDA Session
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Celebrity Couples
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage

Bella Thorne Cannes Tweet About Scott Disick

Bella Thorne Says Cannes "Isn't For Her" After Scott Disick Moves on From Their PDA Session

Bella Thorne isn't really about that Cannes lifestyle. The Famous in Love actress, who jetted off to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week, shared her thoughts about the atmosphere via Twitter on Thursday, writing, "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me." It's an interesting bit of information considering Bella appeared to be having a blast while showing PDA with Scott Disick at his villa; the 19-year-old actually headed to the French Riviera with Scott, whom she was previously spotted with on a dinner date in LA the week before. When a fan inquired about whether or not she was "talking" to the reality TV star, Bella responded that she's not "talking" to anyone. And to another follower who asked, "What were you doing with Scott?" she tweeted back, "Legit nothing."

Coincidentally, Bella's tweets came just a day after Scott was photographed getting, um, handsy with his ex-girlfriend, stylist Chloe Bartoli. Chloe, you may remember, was the same woman Scott was spotted cheating with in 2015, which seemed to be the last straw for Kourtney; soon after the photos hit the internet, their 10-year relationship was officially over.

As someone with eyes and a habit of watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians reruns on the weekend, I'm pretty convinced that Scott's recent antics are an appeal for attention from Kourtney, who is clearly having her own fun in Cannes with 23-year-old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima. They've remained close while coparenting their three kids, but since Kourtney is basically #unbotheredgoals, I have a hard time believing that Scott's cavorting will get a rise out of her.

Image Source: Getty / Dave Kotinsky
Join the conversation
Celebrity TwitterScott DisickBella ThorneKourtney KardashianCannes Film Festival
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Mariah Carey
See the Touching Way Mariah Carey Paid Tribute to Natalie Cole
by Macy Daniela Martin
Hillary Clinton Avoiding Hug From Donald Trump Video
Politics
Hillary Clinton Actually Practiced Avoiding an "Unwanted Trump Hug" — and the Video Is Gold
by Brittney Stephens
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
We Spy Style
by Taylor Wing
Bella Hadid
You Might Mistake Bella Hadid's Little White Bikini For Lingerie
by Sarah Wasilak
Calvin Harris Recorded a Song With Katy Perry
Celebrity Feuds
Taylor Swift's Ex Confirms That He's Working With Her Nemesis
by Brittney Stephens
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in Cannes May 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Brittney Stephens
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Getting Back Together?
Scott Disick
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Getting Back Together?
by Chinea Rodriguez
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Break Up 2017
Celebrity Couples
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
by Brittney Stephens
Cannes amfAR Gala Dresses 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Sarah Wasilak
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney Family Pictures
Jimmy Kimmel
Get a Glimpse of Jimmy Kimmel's Cute, Comedic Family
by Monica Sisavat
Disney Dresses at Cannes 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Sarah Wasilak
Rita Ora in a Bikini in Cannes May 2017
Rita Ora
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds