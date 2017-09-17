 Skip Nav
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus at the 2017 Emmys

Ben Affleck Makes a Low-Key Appearance at the Emmys With His Girlfriend

Ben Affleck made a low-key appearance at the Emmys to support his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, on Sunday night. Shortly before the Saturday Night Live producer took the stage to accept the award for variety sketch series with the rest of the show's team, the actor was spotted entering the Microsoft Theater. Even though the two didn't pose on the red carpet, they looked quite comfortable with each other as Lindsay joined arms with Ben before taking their seats. From their smiley tennis outings to their award season moments, it's clear that the two are getting closer.

