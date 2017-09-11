 Skip Nav
Sarunas J. Jackson
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Angelina Jolie
Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere
Jay Ellis
15 Drool-Worthy Photos of Jay Ellis That Will Make Him Your New Man Crush
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have officially taken their relationship to court — the tennis court that is. On Sunday, the actor, who is currently in the middle of divorcing Jennifer Garner, flaunted his romance with the Saturday Night Live producer as they watched the US Open Tennis Championships in NYC. Aside from showing sweet PDA as they cuddled up and held hands, Lindsay couldn't help but let out a huge laugh as they chatted at their table. And the fun didn't stop there. Following the game, Lindsay was all smiles as they took a casual stroll around the Upper West Side.

Related
All the Times Ben and Jen Have Been Spotted Together Since Their Split

It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Lindsay ShookusCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesBen Affleck
Join The Conversation
Celebrity PDA
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Enjoy a PDA-Filled Date Night at the US Open
by Monica Sisavat
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Out With Their Dog
Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out With Their Very Own Little Direwolf
by Caitlin Hacker
Pictures of Jamie Bell and Kate Mara Together
Celebrity Couples
Together, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Make the Terrific Two
by Lucy Kenny
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian's Cute Instagram Pictures
Celebrity PDA
You Won't Be Able to Get Enough of Aaron Paul's Romance With Lauren Parsekian
by Caitlin Hacker
Cute Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Pictures
Celebrity PDA
43 Pictures That Will Make You Appreciate Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 3-Decades-Long Relationship
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds