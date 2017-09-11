It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have officially taken their relationship to court — the tennis court that is. On Sunday, the actor, who is currently in the middle of divorcing Jennifer Garner, flaunted his romance with the Saturday Night Live producer as they watched the US Open Tennis Championships in NYC. Aside from showing sweet PDA as they cuddled up and held hands, Lindsay couldn't help but let out a huge laugh as they chatted at their table. And the fun didn't stop there. Following the game, Lindsay was all smiles as they took a casual stroll around the Upper West Side.



All the Times Ben and Jen Have Been Spotted Together Since Their Split Related