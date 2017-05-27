Everything That's Happened Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Split Up

Image Source: Getty / Steve Zak

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finally filed for divorce in April after initially announcing their split in 2015 — and the fact that it's almost been two years isn't the most surprising part of it. People reported that the former couple actually filed together and without lawyers, which are two moves that are increasingly rare with dramatic Hollywood splits. They are also both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

All in all, things sound downright amicable, though it's been kind of a rollercoaster of events ever since they first announced they were divorcing. The seemingly friendly exes had been throwing us for a loop, especially since there was news that the divorce was off and then on. To iron out this celebrity relationship timeline (and allow you to have the proper authority when discussing this with your friends at happy hour), we've put together all the information in one place.

Ben and Jennifer got married in 2005 in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos while Jennifer was pregnant with their first child, Violet. She gave birth to her later that year, and daughter Seraphina followed in 2009. Samuel was born in 2012. A few years after that, the happy family and iconic Hollywood couple were shaken up with the divorce news. Here's the complete timeline of their divorce updates.

2015

June: The couple announces their plans to divorce on June 30, just about 10 years to the day from their anniversary. Together, they release the statement: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding." A flurry of rumors about why they split circulate, including infidelity.

August: Ben is spotted with the woman he'd been accused of cheating on Jennifer with: their nanny, Christine Ouzounian. Ben has maintained that he was not unfaithful.

2016

2017