 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Everything That's Happened Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Split Up
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
Iggy Azalea
Wow, This Fire Iggy Azalea Dance Routine Might Actually Make You Love "Mo Bounce"
Kate Middleton
14 Times Kate Middleton Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time

Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Divorced?

Everything That's Happened Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Split Up

Image Source: Getty / Steve Zak

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finally filed for divorce in April after initially announcing their split in 2015 — and the fact that it's almost been two years isn't the most surprising part of it. People reported that the former couple actually filed together and without lawyers, which are two moves that are increasingly rare with dramatic Hollywood splits. They are also both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

All in all, things sound downright amicable, though it's been kind of a rollercoaster of events ever since they first announced they were divorcing. The seemingly friendly exes had been throwing us for a loop, especially since there was news that the divorce was off and then on. To iron out this celebrity relationship timeline (and allow you to have the proper authority when discussing this with your friends at happy hour), we've put together all the information in one place.

Ben and Jennifer got married in 2005 in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos while Jennifer was pregnant with their first child, Violet. She gave birth to her later that year, and daughter Seraphina followed in 2009. Samuel was born in 2012. A few years after that, the happy family and iconic Hollywood couple were shaken up with the divorce news. Here's the complete timeline of their divorce updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

2015

  • June: The couple announces their plans to divorce on June 30, just about 10 years to the day from their anniversary. Together, they release the statement: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding." A flurry of rumors about why they split circulate, including infidelity.
  • August: Ben is spotted with the woman he'd been accused of cheating on Jennifer with: their nanny, Christine Ouzounian. Ben has maintained that he was not unfaithful.

2016

Image Source: Getty / Gonzalo

2017

Join the conversation
Relationship TimelineCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsJennifer GarnerBen Affleck
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Every Major Milestone in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Relationship
by Lauren Turner
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Relationship Timeline
Celebrity Couples
Proof That Kim's Been Making Kanye Smile Since 2012
by Lauren Turner
Celebrity Breakups 2017
Best of 2017
25 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity quotes
Matt Damon Says BFF Ben Affleck "Couldn't Be Happier" After Rehab
by Brittney Stephens
Songs Written About Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
by Brittney Stephens
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Together After Breakup
Celebrity Couples
All the Times Ben and Jen Have Been Spotted Together Since Their Split
by Brittney Stephens
Funny Kate Middleton Pictures 2017
Kate Middleton
by Caitlin Hacker
Best Cannes Film Festival Pictures 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Brittney Stephens
Ben Affleck at CinemaCon in Las Vegas 2017
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Makes His First Public Appearance Since Rehab Announcement
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana Photos
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
by Caitlin Hacker
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck at Church on Easter 2017
Easter
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spend Easter as Family After Divorce Filing
by Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Garner Out in LA March 2017 Pictures
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Emerges in LA After Ben Affleck Rehab News
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds