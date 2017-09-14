Better Times: Amy Winehouse's 25 Most Memorable Moments

Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 in July 2011, but her spirit lives on in both her incredible singing voice and the recent, gripping documentary Amy. Despite her troubles with drugs and alcohol, Amy was a true talent — her music was raw, powerful, and (like the name of her debut album), frank. Her songs tugged at your heartstrings while also painting the picture of a deeply emotional and vulnerable soul, and since her tragic death, we've learned more and more about the woman behind the throaty vocals. We're looking back at some of Amy's best photos and performances in an effort to shed more light on the better times in her public life — keep reading to see them all now.