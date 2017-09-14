 Skip Nav
Better Times: Amy Winehouse's 25 Most Memorable Moments

Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 in July 2011, but her spirit lives on in both her incredible singing voice and the recent, gripping documentary Amy. Despite her troubles with drugs and alcohol, Amy was a true talent — her music was raw, powerful, and (like the name of her debut album), frank. Her songs tugged at your heartstrings while also painting the picture of a deeply emotional and vulnerable soul, and since her tragic death, we've learned more and more about the woman behind the throaty vocals. We're looking back at some of Amy's best photos and performances in an effort to shed more light on the better times in her public life — keep reading to see them all now.

Dua Lipa Covered Amy Winehouse in Honor of Her Birthday, and It's Freakin' Stunning

Amy geared up to perform at a MuchMusic event in Toronto back in May 2007.
She was dressed in a sultry black dress for a January 2006 performance in NYC.
She struck a sexy pose while backstage at the Brit Awards in 2005.
Amy smiled with her new trophy at the Ivor Novello Awards in May 2007.
Amy shone bright on stage at the MTV Movie Awards in 2007.
She kept things casual for a show at SXSW in March 2007.
Amy brought her soulful voice to the Coachella stage back in April 2007.
She accepted an MTV Europe Music award in November 2007.
In February 2007, Amy hit the red carpet at the Elle Style Awards in London.
She picked up an Ivor Novello award in May 2004.
She was clad in a red frock while performing at the Brit Awards in February 2007.
Amy looked as haunting as ever in this black-and-white snap from October 2008.
She was clad in a '60s-inspired strapless dress for a performance at England's Glastonbury festival in June 2008.
Back in February 2004, Amy was new to the music industry and performed at the launch of MAC's Viva Glam campaign in London.
She sang for a crowd of thousands at Lollapalooza in August 2007.
Amy attended the Brit Awards nominations in January 2004, not long after her debut album, Frank, was released.
She joined Mark Ronson on stage at the Brit Awards in February 2008.
Amy was snapped backstage at a SXSW showcase in March 2007.
She was all smiles at the Q Awards in October 2006.
In May 2008, she attended the Ivor Novello Awards with her parents, Mitch and Janis, in London.
