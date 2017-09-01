 Skip Nav
Beyoncé Has Been a Busy Bee This Year — and We're Soaking Up That Honey

After announcing that she was pregnant with twins in February, Beyoncé performed at the Grammys, spent quality downtime with her family, and yes, showed off her incredible figure on social media. While her official red carpet appearances have been few and far between this year, she has made sure to capture almost every moment from 2017 with her devoted Beyhive in mind. See how the singer is currently living her best life ahead.

She Broke the Internet After Announcing That She Was Pregnant With Twins
And Had a Gorgeous Maternity Photo Shoot
She Performed at the Grammys
And Won Big in the Process
She Reunited With Destiny's Child
She Went to the Beauty and the Beast Premiere With Blue Ivy
She Attended Her Father-in-Law's Birthday Party in Style
She Brought Her Family Together For Easter
She Had a Fun-Filled Mother's Day With Blue Ivy
She and JAY-Z Celebrated 9 Years of Marriage
She Didn't Attend the Met Gala, but She Did Attend the Wearable Art Gala
She Celebrated the 1-Year Anniversary of Lemonade
She Was Red Hot After Giving Birth to Twins
She Went to See Kendrick Lamar in Concert
She Showed Off Her Postbaby Body and Made Us Choke on Our Wine
