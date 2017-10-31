 Skip Nav
Halloween
The Today Show Hosts Dress Up as Some of the Biggest Names in Country For Halloween
Stephen Curry
This Video of Steph Curry's Jigsaw Costume Would Be Really Scary If It Wasn't So Damn Funny
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades — and It Shows
We're Calling It Now: These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Celebrities did not come to play when it came to their Halloween costumes this year. While some stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Lauren Conrad mined movies for inspiration, others like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato chose to pay homage to their music idols. We still have a few more hours of Halloween left to go, but we're calling it now: these are the best celebrity costumes of 2017.

Demi Lovato as Selena Quintanilla
Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna
Jason Derulo as the Night King From Game of Thrones
Cardi B as Cruella de Vil
Halloween
These Adorable Kids Dressed as Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Won Halloween
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ellen DeGeneres Halloween Costume 2017
Halloween
Ellen DeGeneres Pokes Fun at All the Kardashian Pregnancies With the Perfect Halloween Costume
by Caitlin Hacker
How Do I Make Multiple Stops in the Same Uber Trip?
Uber
Uber Finally Heard Our Prayers, and You Can Now Make Multiple Stops in 1 Trip
by Chelsea Hassler
Gordon Ramsay Idiot Sandwich Halloween Costume
Gordon Ramsay
A Couple Re-Created Gordon Ramsay's "Idiot Sandwich" Moment For Halloween, and LOL
by Victoria Messina
Scary Disney Costume Makeup
Disney
These Are the Most Terrifying Disney Costumes We've Ever Seen
by Sarah Siegel
