 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
Friends
30 Friends Quotes You're Still Using Every Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Halloween Isn't Even Here Yet, but We're Already Noticing a Theme With Celebrity Costumes

We've still got a few more days to go until Halloween, but celebrities have already gotten a head start on their costumes. While we're used to seeing stars in sexy getups, it seems this year celebrities are mining movies for inspiration. Vanessa Hudgens channeled her inner witch from The Craft, and Lauren Conrad dressed as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. Keep reading to see some of the best movie looks so far!

Related
This Year's Best Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes For Couples
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesNostalgiaHalloween CostumesHalloweenMovies
Nostalgia
100+ Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by the '90s
by Tara Block
Halloween Decor From Target
Decor Shopping
Trick or Treat! Target Released Its Halloween Collection — Here Are 30 Items We Love
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY Halloween Costumes For Women
DIY
70 Mind-Blowing DIY Halloween Costumes For Women
by Brinton Parker
Roseanne Reboot Cast Photos
Roseanne Barr
The Roseanne Cast Reunites 20 Years Later For the First Photo From the Reboot
by Quinn Keaney
Selena Quintanilla Halloween Costume Ideas
Nostalgia
11 Photos That'll Inspire You to Be Selena on Halloween
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds