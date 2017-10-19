Celebrities Dressed Like Movie Characters For Halloween 2017
Halloween Isn't Even Here Yet, but We're Already Noticing a Theme With Celebrity Costumes
We've still got a few more days to go until Halloween, but celebrities have already gotten a head start on their costumes. While we're used to seeing stars in sexy getups, it seems this year celebrities are mining movies for inspiration. Vanessa Hudgens channeled her inner witch from The Craft, and Lauren Conrad dressed as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. Keep reading to see some of the best movie looks so far!
