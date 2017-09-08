 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Humor
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
Rihanna
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Been Loving Each Other Like a Love Song All Year

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have had quite the eventful year. After the couple surprised everyone with their romance in January, the two have not been shy about flaunting their love all over the globe, popping up in Italy, Argentina, France, and Canada. Despite not being a fan of the spotlight, The Weeknd even made his relationship with Selena Instagram-official in April, and he constantly shares photos of her on his Instagram Stories. And as if that wasn't cute enough, Selena referred to The Weeknd as her "best friend" in InStyle's September issue. In honor of their whirlwind romance, take a look at some of their sweetest moments from this year.

Related
A Day-by-Day Timeline of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Whirlwind Romance

They Threw Fans For a Loop With This Romantic Outing
They Jetted Off to Italy For a Romantic Getaway
They Took In the Sights in Florence
They Kicked Off Valentine's Day With a Steamy Makeout Session
The Weeknd Took Selena to His Hometown of Toronto
They Went on a Mini Bar Crawl Through Palermo, Buenos Aires
The Weeknd Protected Selena From the Crowd at Coachella
They Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the Met Gala
Selena Snuggled Up to The Weeknd While He Played Video Games
They Even Cuddled Up at the Grocery Store
They Took Their Romance to Disneyland
The Weeknd Adorably Led the Way For Selena in NYC
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017The WeekndCelebrity PDASelena GomezCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian's Cute Instagram Pictures
Celebrity PDA
You Won't Be Able to Get Enough of Aaron Paul's Romance With Lauren Parsekian
by Caitlin Hacker
Selena Gomez Alexandre Vauthier Dress
Celebrity Style
Everything About Selena Gomez's Sheer Dress Will Leave You Blushing
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Selena Gomez Wearing Rouje Dress
Selena Gomez
by Marina Liao
George and Amal Clooney at the Venice Film Festival 2017
Celebrity PDA
George and Amal Look So in Love During Their First Public Appearance Since Becoming Parents
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds