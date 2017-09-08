Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Been Loving Each Other Like a Love Song All Year

Best Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pictures 2017
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have had quite the eventful year. After the couple surprised everyone with their romance in January, the two have not been shy about flaunting their love all over the globe, popping up in Italy, Argentina, France, and Canada. Despite not being a fan of the spotlight, The Weeknd even made his relationship with Selena Instagram-official in April, and he constantly shares photos of her on his Instagram Stories. And as if that wasn't cute enough, Selena referred to The Weeknd as her "best friend" in InStyle's September issue. In honor of their whirlwind romance, take a look at some of their sweetest moments from this year.
