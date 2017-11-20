 Skip Nav
Bethany Hamilton Hits the Ocean For a Surf Session While 6 Months Pregnant
Bethany Hamilton Hits the Ocean For a Surf Session While 6 Months Pregnant

Bethany Hamilton has never let anything stop her from surfing, which is why it was no surprise to see the pregnant 27-year-old catching serious waves in Hawaii last week. Bethany shares 2-year-old son Tobias with husband Adam Dirks and is currently about six months pregnant with the couple's second child, which she announced with a sweet video on Instagram in October.

Back in 2015, Bethany had an impressive surf session while she was pregnant with Tobias. After announcing her pregnancy, she said that she planned to "surf as long as I can," adding, "Once the belly's pretty big, maybe [I'll] just spend more time swimming and just enjoying the ocean and doing other activities." Most recently, Bethany shared adorable snaps while teaching her little boy how to surf on his own.

