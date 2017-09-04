 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Expecting Their Third Child!
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster

Sept. 4 marks Beyoncé's 36th birthday, and we're celebrating with her sexiest GIFs. Whether she's on stage or starring in her own music videos, Beyoncé always manages to look perfect — but then again, would you honestly expect anything less from Queen Bey? In honor of Beyoncé's birthday, take a look at some of her hottest moments in motion.

Related
Beyoncé's Bikini Body Is Truly a Gift Sent From the Heavens

14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
14 Beyoncé GIFs That Will Make Your Heart Beat a Little Bit Faster
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye CandyGifsBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Beyoncé Knowles
These Sexy Pictures of Beyoncé Will Keep You Up All Night
by Brittney Stephens
Beyonce Uses Elmers Glue on Eyebrows
Beyoncé Knowles
The $2 Product Beyoncé Uses on Her Eyebrows Will Shock You
by Sarah Siegel
Cutest Beyonce and Blue Ivy Pictures
Celebrity Kids
39 Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Moments That Will Put a Smile on Your Face and a Song in Your Heart
by Brittney Stephens
Did Jay Z Cheat on Beyonce With Rachel Roy?
Music
A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Lemonade Between Beyoncé, Rachel Roy, and JAY-Z
by Ryan Roschke
ABCs of Beyonce Dance Video 2017
Beyoncé Knowles
This Divine Dance Video Will School You in the ABCs of Beyoncé's Best Moves
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds