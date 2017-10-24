Billy Joel Welcomes His Third Child at 68

Billy Joel and His Wife Welcome Third Child
Billy Joel added another "uptown girl" to his family. The famous singer, 68, welcomed his third child — his second with his wife, Alexis Roderick, 35 — on Sunday, Us Weekly confirms. Their little girl, Remy Anne, was born at NYU Hospital at 7:50 pm and weighed seven pounds and three ounces. Billy and Alexis are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Della Rose, and he also shares 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, whom he was married to from 1985 to 1994. Congrats to Billy and Alexis on their newborn!
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy