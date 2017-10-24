 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Celebrity Couples
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Most Definitely Have the Look of Love Down
Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse's Crazy-Good Halloween Costumes Will Make You Want to Up Your Game

Billy Joel and His Wife Welcome Third Child

Billy Joel Welcomes His Third Child at 68

Billy Joel added another "uptown girl" to his family. The famous singer, 68, welcomed his third child — his second with his wife, Alexis Roderick, 35 — on Sunday, Us Weekly confirms. Their little girl, Remy Anne, was born at NYU Hospital at 7:50 pm and weighed seven pounds and three ounces. Billy and Alexis are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Della Rose, and he also shares 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, whom he was married to from 1985 to 1994. Congrats to Billy and Alexis on their newborn!

Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy
Join the conversation
Alexis RoderickCelebrity KidsBilly JoelCelebrity Pregnancies
Celebrity Pregnancies
Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on Instagram
by Terry Carter
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby Details
The Royals
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
by Monica Sisavat
Paris Jackson Singing With Austin Brown
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson Can Sing Just Like Michael, and It'll Give You Butterflies
by Perri Konecky
BBC Reporter Reacting to Royal Baby News
The Royals
This BBC News Reporter Couldn't Care Less About Royal Baby No. 3
by Morgane Le Caer
Where Will the New Royal Baby Be in Line For the Throne?
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds