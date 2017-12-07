Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Pictures
18 Times Britney Spears and Her Boyfriend Proved They Were Born to Make Each Other Happy
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" video, but it wasn't until New Year's Day that she confirmed her romance with the 23-year-old with a cuddly Instagram photo of the two. Since then, the couple have not been shy about flaunting their love on social media, at basketball games, and at fashion shows. To make matters even more exciting, Britney recently sparked engagement rumors when she posted a video from her 36th birthday celebration on Instagram, in which she's shown wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Britney and Sam have yet to confirm anything, so only time will tell. In the meantime, take a look at some of their sweetest moments together.
