Britney Spears Gets Adorably Flustered While Getting Caught on the Kiss Cam With Her BF
Britney Spears Gets Adorably Flustered While Getting Caught on the Kiss Cam With Her BF

Britney Spears took a break from her run of Piece of Me shows in Vegas to watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors in LA on Wednesday, and she wasn't alone. Along with her two sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, Britney also brought along boyfriend Sam Asghari, a dancer she's been dating for over a year. While sitting courtside, Britney and Sam were projected on the big screen for the Kiss Cam, and the singer got adorably flustered before leaning in to give Sam a smooch. Britney and Sam met in 2016 while working together on her "Slumber Party" video, and the 23-year-old has made a handful of appearances on Britney's Instagram feed. Keep reading to see their cute courtside date, then read up on all the other men Britney has wooed over the years.

80+ Pictures of Britney Spears That Are Straight Out of a Time Capsule
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds