 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honored at the Hollywood Film Awards
Celebrity Pets
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George

Britney Spears Sells Painting For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney Spears recently gave us a glimpse of her new painting hobby via Instagram, and one of her works of art has fetched a huge amount of money for charity. In a video posted to Instagram in October, the pop star put paint to canvas during a warm day on her terrace as Mozart's "Rondo Alla Turca" played in the background. "Sometimes you just gotta play!" she captioned the clip, which quickly raked up likes and comments from fans.

Image Source: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg

The flower painting that Britney created was sold for $10,000 at a Vegas Cares charity auction on Monday, with proceeds from the sale going to the victims of last month's tragic shooting in Las Vegas. The buyer of Britney's work was none other than Robin Leach — yes, the Robin Leach from Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous — who posed proudly with the masterpiece in an Instagram snap.

Join the conversation
Las Vegas Shooting 2017Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity PhilanthropyBritney Spears
MTV VMAs
Blast From the Past: 56 Unforgettable MTV VMAs Moments
by Brittney Stephens
Jimmy Fallon Quotes on Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
Watch What Happens Live
Yes, Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears Broke Up
by Laura Marie Meyers
Britney Spears Halloween Costume Ideas
Britney Spears
14 Ways to Dress as Britney Spears This Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Taylor Swift "LWYMMD" and Britney Spears "Toxic" Mashup
Viral Videos
We Didn't Need This "LWYMMD" and "Toxic" Mashup, but We're Loving It Anyway
by Brittney Stephens
Britney Spears Without Makeup
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Wants the World to See the "Real Unglammed Me"
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds