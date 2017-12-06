 Skip Nav
Watch Britney Spears Belt Out This Classic Elvis Presley Song For Her 36th Birthday
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney Spears made one of her lifelong dreams come true on her 36th birthday. After being treated to a surprise romantic evening by her boyfriend, Britney decided to sing an a cappella version of Elvis Presley's hit "Can't Help Falling in Love" in her California mansion. "I've always wanted to do a performance like this," she wrote on Instagram. "[Singing] in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?!" The Glory singer thanked fans for their birthday wishes and "for letting me do what I love" and ended her video caption letting them know how much she appreciates them. Happy birthday, Britney!

