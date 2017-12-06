Britney Spears Sings "Can’t Help Falling in Love" Video
Watch Britney Spears Belt Out This Classic Elvis Presley Song For Her 36th Birthday
Britney Spears made one of her lifelong dreams come true on her 36th birthday. After being treated to a surprise romantic evening by her boyfriend, Britney decided to sing an a cappella version of Elvis Presley's hit "Can't Help Falling in Love" in her California mansion. "I've always wanted to do a performance like this," she wrote on Instagram. "[Singing] in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?!" The Glory singer thanked fans for their birthday wishes and "for letting me do what I love" and ended her video caption letting them know how much she appreciates them. Happy birthday, Britney!