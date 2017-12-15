Brooklyn Beckham Wins Brother of the Year With This Sweet Tattoo Honoring His Siblings

If there was any doubt over who should win brother of the year, Brooklyn Beckham just proved he deserves the prize with his latest tattoo. The 18-year-old's most recent ink is a sweet way to honor his younger siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The college freshman, who recently left the nest to start the photography program at Parsons in New York City, made sure he won't forget his siblings back at home anytime soon. On Thursday, Brooklyn — who takes after dad David Beckham's love of tattoos — shared a photo of his new ink. The simple design features the birth dates of Romeo (2002), Cruz (2005), and Harper (2011).

Brooklyn's tattoo artist confirmed the meaning behind his heartwarming ink on Instagram, writing, "his siblings 0 2 0 5 1 1."

Talk about sibling goals! Between this tattoo and the one he got in April (a Native American chief, and also his first tattoo ever), it won't take long before he's sporting just as much ink as his dad. Add this to the collection of reasons why we simply can't get enough of the Beckham family!