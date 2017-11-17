All the Times Bruno Mars Made You Want to Marry Him in 2017

Bruno Mars was extra lovable this year. The R&B crooner appeared to let his gorgeous curly hair down and enjoy every waking moment, as evident in his superfun music videos and all of his dynamic live performances. Whether the self-proclaimed hooligan was proudly representing his Puerto Rican pride or donating $1 million dollars to humanitarian crises, Bruno definitely made us swoon more times than we can count on our two hands. Scroll through and relive all of the times Bruno made you want to be Mrs. Mars in 2017.



16 Times Bruno Mars Was So Hot He Made a Dragon Want to Retire Related