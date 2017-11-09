 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Lauren Parsekian Casually Reveals the Sex of Her First Child With Aaron Paul on Instagram
Celebrity Couples
Beyoncé Rocks a Houston Astros Jersey While Grabbing Lunch With JAY-Z and Solange

Carrie Underwood's Donald Trump Joke at the 2017 CMA Awards

​Carrie Underwood Breaks CMAs Rules by Completely Roasting ​Donald Trump

You didn't think the CMA Awards would really resist making a few political jokes, did you? On Wednesday night, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley went against the award show's "rules" by taking a few jabs at Donald Trump (and the fellow candidates he ran against) when they took to the stage for their 10th year of hosting. Of course, one of the most brilliant moments of their back and forth had to be when Carrie changed the lyrics to her hit "Before He Cheats" to "Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets." Brilliant!

Related
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Looked Like Country Ken and Barbie at the CMAs
Join the conversation
Award SeasonCMA AwardsBrad PaisleyPoliticsCarrie UnderwoodDonald Trump
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Doesn't Need Any Retouching on This #NoFilter Photo of Her Abs
by Terry Carter
Obama Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco Interview
Barack Obama
1 of Obama's Top Aides Reveals a POTUS Story She's Never Told Before
by Lindsay Miller
What Is the Order of Succession to the Presidency?
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Removed From Office
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
James Comey Twitter Account Revealed as @FormerBu, Oct. 2017
Donald Trump
We've Finally Solved the Mystery of James Comey's Twitter Account
by Chelsea Hassler
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the 2017 CMA Awards
Award Season
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Served a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds