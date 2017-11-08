Carrie Underwood at the 2017 CMAs Pictures
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Looked Like Country Ken and Barbie at the CMAs
Carrie Underwood made a stunning arrival for the CMAs in Nashville on Wednesday, and she wasn't alone: the "Dirty Laundry" singer was joined by her adoring husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, who cleaned up nicely in a sharp tux that complemented Carrie's low-cut cobalt blue gown. Carrie hosted the big show for the tenth consecutive time alongside fellow country star Brad Paisley, and gave a moving tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims during the show. Keep reading to see photos from Carrie's big night, then look back on all the best pictures from CMAs past.
