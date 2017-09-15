 Skip Nav
Whoa! Catherine Zeta-Jones's Daughter Looks So Much Like Her

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 14-year-old daughter, Carys, made a stylish duo when they attended the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday evening. Upon their arrival, the ladies met up with the designer himself and posed for pictures with Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman. Aside from her looking so grown-up, we also couldn't help but notice just how much Carys resembles her mom. Between their sweet smiles and their similar facial features, if we didn't know any better, we'd guess these two were sisters. Unfortunately, Catherine's husband, Michael Douglas, and their 17-year-old son, Dylan, weren't in attendance, but the brood often shares cute family photos on Instagram.

Celebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsRed CarpetNew York Fashion WeekFashion WeekCatherine Zeta-Jones
