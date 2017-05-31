 Skip Nav
7 Celebrity Couples Who Got Back Together After Getting Divorced

New research suggests that celebrity couples are twice as likely to divorce than the rest of us, and this is evident in the number of pairs that called it quits just last year. While some duos like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have proven that a break is necessary before tying the knot, others like Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson have gone as far as to remarry after getting divorced. From Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton to Eminem and Kim Mathers, we're taking a look at all the celebrity couples who've rekindled their love after getting divorced.

