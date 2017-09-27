If You're a Libra, You'll Have a Ton of Traits in Common With These 18 Celebrities

It's officially Libra season, and being a Libra myself, I'm always fascinated by which celebrities share my sign and which astrological traits we have in common. Libras are known for being charming, stylish, and emotional. We try to stay as balanced as possible and often weigh both sides of an argument before sharing our opinion. Libras pay a lot of attention to their looks and love to surround themselves with beautiful things (which can sometimes come off to others as being vain).

Some of the similarities are easy to spot: selfie-lover Kim Kardashian (Oct. 21) has a well-known passion for beauty and fashion, and it makes more than a little sense that Judge Judy (also Oct. 21) would be born under the sign of justice and peace. Keep reading to see 18 celebrities who share the sign of the scales and which characteristics they exhibit.