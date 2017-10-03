 Skip Nav
25 Sweet, Sexy, and Captivating Books You're Going to Want to Read This Fall
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
18 Vagina Facts You Really, Really Need to Know
Surprising Qualities of Your Zodiac Sign That You Don't Already Know

If you are a fan of horoscopes, chances are you have been learning all there is to know about each of the 12 signs since middle school. From what styles each sign rocks the best to the most ideal romantic pairings, your favorite magazines and websites have kept you informed about the zodiac for as long as you can remember. But what if there are some characteristics that we don't already know from our years of zodiac devotion?! Let's uncover some uncommon qualities for each sign that might even surprise the most versed astrology expert.

Aquarius: Gives the Best Advice
Pisces: Always Lends a Helping Hand
Aries: Isn't Afraid to Make the First Move
Taurus: Physical Touch Is Their Love Language
Gemini: Naturally Good at Everything
Cancer: The Ocean Is Their Therapy
Leo: Performing Is Their Strength
Virgo: Makes the Best Student
Libra: A Gifted Listener
Scorpio: Has a Top-Notch Sense of Humor
Sagittarius: Makes the Best Travel Companion
Capricorn: Can Successfully Keep a Secret
