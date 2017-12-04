Channing Tatum Could Work For Hallmark, Because His Birthday Note For Jenna Is Too Cute

Jenna Dewan Tatum rang in her 37th birthday on Sunday, and Channing wasted no time in showering her with love. Along with an artsy black and white photo of Jenna on Instagram, Channing penned a tribute to his wife that is sure to make you melt. "This creature is one more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic," he wrote. "Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And I am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love."



In addition to Channing's loving note, the couple has been soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Jenna's birthday. "This year has been one I will never forget," Jenna captioned one of her bikini snaps. "Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time. But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. thank you all for my birthday wishes!! ❤️😘🎂." Happy birthday, Jenna!