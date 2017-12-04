 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Channing Tatum Could Work For Hallmark, Because His Birthday Note For Jenna Is Too Cute
Evening Standard Theatre Awards
39 Photos From the Evening Standard Theatre Awards You Don't Want to Miss
Celebrity Couples
There's Nothing Strange About Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Christmas Party Outing
Shirtless
These 2017 Sexy Shirtless Pictures Will Have You Chugging Water Like You're in the Sahara
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Channing Tatum Could Work For Hallmark, Because His Birthday Note For Jenna Is Too Cute

Jenna Dewan Tatum rang in her 37th birthday on Sunday, and Channing wasted no time in showering her with love. Along with an artsy black and white photo of Jenna on Instagram, Channing penned a tribute to his wife that is sure to make you melt. "This creature is one more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic," he wrote. "Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And I am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love."

Related
13 Jenna Dewan Tatum Bikini Moments You Need to Step Up and See

In addition to Channing's loving note, the couple has been soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Jenna's birthday. "This year has been one I will never forget," Jenna captioned one of her bikini snaps. "Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time. But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. thank you all for my birthday wishes!! ❤️😘🎂." Happy birthday, Jenna!

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BirthdaysJenna Dewan TatumCelebrity VacationsChanning Tatum
Music
You Need to Watch Pink's Stunning Music Video With Channing Tatum Until the Very End
by Quinn Keaney
Jennifer Lawrence Quotes About Dating Darren Aronofsky 2017
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lawrence Talks About Dating Darren Aronofsky, and 1 Detail May Make You Cringe
by Victoria Messina
Channing Tatum Dancing at a Gas Station Video
Celebrity Facebook
Channing Tatum Has an Impromptu Dance Party at a North Carolina Gas Station
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Meet?
Celebrity Couples
Channing Tatum "Was Trying to Run From" Wife Jenna When They First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Cute Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Step Up and See Channing and Jenna's Most Magical Relationship Moments
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds