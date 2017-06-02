 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Photos of the First and Last Times They Were Ever Together
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Work Up a Sweat on Their Honeymoon in Australia
Jason Momoa
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
13 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life

Chris Cornell's Brother's Childhood Photo

Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Photos of the First and Last Times They Were Ever Together

Chris Cornell's death was a tragic shock to many, from close pal Brad Pitt to his brother, Peter. The latter opened up about how devastating the past few weeks have been on Facebook, sharing a pair of photos of the first time he and Chris were ever together (just after Peter was born), as well as the last. "It's been difficult to put words together," Peter captioned the pictures. "My heart is broken. Chris was always just my brother. We just 'were.' No pretense. No dog and pony show. We didn't have to get deep all the time. Sometimes we only needed to just be in the same room and just be present. That was enough."

The Soundgarden frontman, 52, was found unresponsive with a band around his neck in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, and his death was later ruled a suicide. His wife, Vicky, opened up about what a great family man he was soon afterwards, saying, "Chris's death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled. As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second."

Peter echoed Vicky's words in the rest of his post, noting the importance of music in his brother's life. "It wasn't until this week, it really hit me how he belonged to the world. That he is an icon and a legend," he said. "Chris protected us when we needed him to. His one of a kind-ness surrounded us like a suit of armor. He was a warrior and a wizard. A howling wolf and a trusted mentor . . . I will never wrap my head around his passing. I've been in shock since I heard the news. I can't and won't let him go." Read Peter's message in full above.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesChris CornellRIP
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Father's Day
by Genesis Rodriguez
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
Facebook's CEO Tells Graduates to "Create a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Princess Diana Funeral Details
Queen Elizabeth II
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Brad Pitt Quotes About Chris Cornell's Death May 2017
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
by Brittney Stephens
Roger Moore Dead
RIP
James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies at Age 89
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds