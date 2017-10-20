 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
It Isn't Halloween Yet, but We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Costumes
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought

Chris Hemsworth Interview About Acting With Wife Elsa Pataky

Here's Exactly Why Chris Hemsworth's Wife Is Playing His Wife in Their New Movie

Despite the fact that Elsa Pataky has 48 credits to her name (including several Fast and the Furious movies), she's never acted alongside real-life Thor/husband Chris Hemsworth — until now. Elsa and Chris are playing a married couple in the upcoming war drama 12 Strong, the true story of a Special Forces mission in post-9/11 Afghanistan.

Along with a handful of reporters, I was invited to the Albuquerque set to watch the cast film in February. Elsa had already shot her scenes (which were primarily with Chris), and I couldn't resist asking Chris what it was like to act with her.

"She did very well," he said jokingly. "It was great; she's fantastic. We didn't have to form any chemistry or bond; that came pretty easily and naturally, as you could expect."

So, how did they both land in the same movie? According to Chris, it was just a perfect fit.

"When I was looking at doing the film, I was right in the middle of Thor [Ragnorak]. It was a busy shoot and I was exhausted . . . The idea of going back to work again was just, Ugh, hang on. Then they simultaneously were like, 'Look, we'd love Elsa to play your wife, as well.' That made it a little easier for her to come to terms with packing up and moving again . . . It organically happened all at once, which was nice. I wouldn't have wanted to say, 'I'm only doing it if she does it.' It wasn't that at all."

Despite the family affair, Elsa and Chris's three kids, Sasha, India Rose, and Tristan, stayed behind. While the cold, windy desert setting isn't for everyone, Chris said, "The kids would be rolling down the hill as we speak."

12 Strong is set for a Jan. 12 release!

Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
Join the conversation
12 StrongChris HemsworthElsa PatakyMovies
Movie Trailers
12 Strong: In Which Chris Hemsworth Sexily Rides a Horse to a Tom Petty Cover
by Maggie Panos
Chris Hemsworth GQ Australia October 2017 Interview
Celebrity Interviews
How Chris Hemsworth's Career Put a Strain on His Marriage to Elsa Pataky
by Celia Fernandez
Elsa Pataky's Zuhair Murad Dress at 2017 Golden Globes
Elsa Pataky
Excuse Us While We Compose Ourselves After Seeing Elsa Pataky's Naked Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Movie Trailers
Thor Assembles the "Revengers" in the Latest Ragnarok Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Chris Hemsworth's Tweet About Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Both Agree That Wonder Woman Would Kick Thor's Ass
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds