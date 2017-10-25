 Skip Nav
Cole Sprouse's Crazy-Good Halloween Costumes Will Make You Want to Up Your Game

We could all learn a thing or two from Cole Sprouse's Halloween costumes. While his outfits usually aren't over-the-top (except for when he dressed up as Kiss with his twin brother, Dylan), they are always incredibly accurate. Remember when his Link costume looked like he'd jumped straight out of the Nintendo game? What about when he looked like a real-life version of Milo Thatch? Hopefully the Riverdale star will bless us with another gem this year! Until then, relive his best costumes ahead.

Halloween Costumes For MenPop Culture Halloween CostumesCole SprouseCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesCelebrity TwitterHalloween CostumesHalloween
