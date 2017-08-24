 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale's Season 2 Poster Contains a Telling Hint About Jughead's Emotional Storyline
Nostalgia
The 1 Thing About Titanic That Has Bothered Me For Almost 20 Years
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How You and Your Friends Can Dress Up as Riverdale Characters This Halloween

You may not be able to visit Riverdale, but you can certainly dress up like the show's characters for Halloween. Not only does the gang make a fantastic group costume for you and your friends, but the outfits are also super easy to create. All you need are pearls, a letterman jacket, and a pair of cat ears, and you're ready to go! From Betty to Jughead and everyone in between, see how you can impersonate your favorite characters ahead.

Related
40+ Costumes You Can Wear This Halloween If You're Obsessed With The CW

Archie
Betty
Jughead
Veronica
Cheryl
Kevin
Josie
Alice
Fred
Hermione
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RiverdaleGroup Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloweenTV
Join The Conversation
Disney
Relive Your Childhood With These Nostalgic Disney Channel Halloween Costumes
by Kelsie Gibson
Sexy Costumes 2017
Women
The 10 Sexiest Costumes of 2017 Are Here, and They're Pretty Damn Hot
by Macy Cate Williams
Pun Halloween Costumes
Budget Tips
43 "Punny" Halloween Costumes That Won't Break the Bank
by Lisette Mejia
Pottery Barn Costumes For Babies
Babies
Prepare to Melt in a Puddle — The Pottery Barn Halloween Costumes For Babies Have Arrived!
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY '90s Halloween Costumes
Nostalgia
100+ Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by the '90s
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds