Riverdale Halloween Costumes
How You and Your Friends Can Dress Up as Riverdale Characters This Halloween
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
How You and Your Friends Can Dress Up as Riverdale Characters This Halloween
You may not be able to visit Riverdale, but you can certainly dress up like the show's characters for Halloween. Not only does the gang make a fantastic group costume for you and your friends, but the outfits are also super easy to create. All you need are pearls, a letterman jacket, and a pair of cat ears, and you're ready to go! From Betty to Jughead and everyone in between, see how you can impersonate your favorite characters ahead.
0previous images
-21more images