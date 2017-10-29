Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at Their Wedding

Colton Haynes married his fiancé Jeff Leatham on Oct. 27 in Palm Springs, and the photos of their black and white wedding will make you swoon. The handsome grooms coordinated their outfits while exchanging vows (officiated by Kris Jenner) wearing white tuxedo jackets and black bow ties.

Afterward, the happy newlyweds switched into matching black outfits for their wedding reception. In one photo, Colton and Jeff are seen holding each other close while slow dancing. Colton's American Horror Story co-star Leslie Grossman, captured photos of their sweetest wedding moments including an image of Jeff embracing Colton with his arms wrapped around him.

Colton and Jeff announced their engagement in March by posting a photo kissing in front of a fireworks display. Scroll through to see more photos from their adorable wedding ahead — then check out more celebrity couples who tied the knot this year.