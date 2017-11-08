 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
18 Actors Who Couldn't Seem to Stop Dating Their Costars
Britney Spears
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Wedding Video

Colton Haynes Couldn't Help but Burst Into Tears When Jeff Leatham Walked Down the Aisle

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham tied the knot on Oct. 27 in Palm Springs, and by the looks of it, it was nothing short of emotional. After getting tiny glimpses of their gorgeous reception on social media, the American Horror Story: Cult actor decided to share the moment they both walked down the aisle with his fans. "This video makes me cry every single time I watch it," he wrote on YouTube. "It was the most special day of my life and we wanted to share a little bit of it with y'all." After making his way to the stage, Colton can't help but break down in tears when he catches a glimpse of his groom. Aww! See the adorable moment unfold above.

Join the conversation
Colton HaynesJeff LeathamCelebrity CouplesCelebrity Weddings
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Marries Justin Verlander in an Intimate Outdoor Ceremony
by Terry Carter
Colton Haynes Opens Up About His Mental Health Struggles
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes Opens Up About His Mental Health Struggles
by (+) People
Ivanka Trump's Wedding Dress
Celebrity Weddings
Ivanka Trump's Custom Wedding Dress Was Accessorized With $220,000 Worth of Diamonds
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Colton Haynes Talks About Wanting Kids March 2017
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes Wants Kids "Really Soon," Teases His "Pregnancy" on Instagram
by Brittney Stephens
How Many Times Have Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Broken Up
Celebrity Couples
Selena and Justin Have Been On and Off So Much, They Define the Phrase "Breakup to Makeup"
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds