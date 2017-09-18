 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
The Complicated Reason Nicole Kidman Didn't Thank Her 2 Older Kids at the Emmys
Laura Dern
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Cast of The Crown Didn't Need Tiaras to Shine on the Emmys Red Carpet

Netflix's hit The Crown may have missed out on the Emmy for outstanding drama to The Handmaid's Tale, but the cast was still full of smiles at the show on Sunday night. And despite that loss, the show didn't miss out on all awards after taking home statues for production design and costumes, as well as John Lithgow once again winning for outstanding supporting actor. See more from their exciting night ahead!

Related
Queen Elizabeth II's Reaction to Watching The Crown Is Probably Not What You'd Think

Claire Foy
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby
John Lithgow
Matt Smith
Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby
Claire Foy
Vanessa Kirby
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Claire FoyThe CrownAward SeasonMatt SmithJohn LithgowRed CarpetEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Laverne Cox
by Kelsey Garcia
Sean Spicer at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Award Season
by Kelsey Garcia
Is Donald Glover Married?
Donald Glover
by Brittney Stephens
Anna Chlumsky Reaction Face at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Caitlin Hacker
Alec Baldwin Talks About Playing Donald Trump on SNL
Alec Baldwin
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds