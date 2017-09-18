The Crown Cast at the 2017 Emmys
The Cast of The Crown Didn't Need Tiaras to Shine on the Emmys Red Carpet
Netflix's hit The Crown may have missed out on the Emmy for outstanding drama to The Handmaid's Tale, but the cast was still full of smiles at the show on Sunday night. And despite that loss, the show didn't miss out on all awards after taking home statues for production design and costumes, as well as John Lithgow once again winning for outstanding supporting actor. See more from their exciting night ahead!
