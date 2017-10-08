It's Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's 21st Wedding Anniversary, but They Gave Us a Gift

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story is about to get even sweeter — they're making music together! On Oct. 6, which just so happens to be their 21st wedding anniversary, the country music power couple announced that they are releasing their first-ever album together, The Rest of Our Life. And that's not even the best news!

They also released the title track and its accompanying music video, which is available exclusively on Amazon Music Unlimited for the next 48 hours. Not only does the video feature some sweet PDA, but the song was actually written by Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran, along with Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid, and Steve Mac. Listen to the track above before the full album drops on Nov. 17.