Serena Williams's Daughter, Alexis, Is Already Serving Cuteness on Instagram

Serena Williams's baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., has made her Instagram debut. The tennis star and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, created an Instagram account for their adorable newborn so the world can keep up with all things Alexis. In one of the sweet snaps, Alexis rocks a onesie that reads "Smart and strong like my mama," and yes, it's as cute as it sounds. Keep reading to see all of the photos we've been treated to of Serena's mini me so far.