Demi Lovato Held Hands With a Woman at Disney and the Internet Is Losing It

Demi Lovato was spotted at Disneyland this weekend with her friends, but among the familiar members of her squad like Kelsey Kershner, Sirah, Matthew Scott Montgomery, and Tucker Cauble, we couldn't help but notice a new addition.

The 25-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer walked hand in hand with Lauren Abedini, who goes by Kittens, while at the park in California. The two had huge smiles on their faces as they enjoyed their time in the happiest place on Earth, and we guess that's why people on Twitter were quick to assume the two were a couple. Neither of them has confirmed or denied anything, but that hasn't stopped Demi's fans from freaking out.

Demi making the decision to go public with her girlfriend pic.twitter.com/dKCQ9kxo4h — ❈ (@dopeIectric) September 11, 2017

YES HONEY YES YES OMG LOOK AT HER AND HER GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/jqvKuyiLh3 — Drea (@Flawless_Demi_) September 11, 2017

Demi Lovato having a girlfriend is one of the best things 2017 has given us tbh — Abbie || 18 (@earpsvanlis) September 11, 2017

Here's what we know about Kittens: the 26-year-old Los Angeles-based DJ has worked with celebrities like Usher, Kid Cudi, and Skrillex, identifies as an intersectional feminist on her Instagram, and runs a charity for women called PWR by KITTENS. The nonprofit DJ workshop for women by women raises money for shelters, so it's safe to say Lauren is pretty badass.

Back in 2015, Demi opened up about the meaning behind her song "Cool For the Summer" on the British late-night talk show Alan Carr: Chatty Man. "I am not confirming and I'm definitely not denying. All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all," she said. Carr responded by saying, "I experimented once and it stuck." Demi quickly retorted, "Hey, I didn't say that it didn't stick either. I didn't say that it didn't stick."