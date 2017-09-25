 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games, and It's Royally Adorable
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?
Celebrity Pregnancies
18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
31 Hilarious Times Ellen DeGeneres Scared the Sh*t Out of Her Celebrity Guests

When it comes to pulling off scares, Ellen DeGeneres is the queen. We love seeing her catch guests off guard, whether they're in the bathroom (Taylor Swift, we're looking at you) or on set. Even if you know what's coming, it's still amusing to watch. Ellen is so good at her job that we felt it was only appropriate to round up some of her best scares below.

Related
A Brief History of Ellen DeGeneres's Amazing Halloween Costumes

Adam Levine
Cedric the Entertainer
Kate Walsh
Emily VanCamp
Taylor Swift
Martha Stewart
Jennifer Lopez
Emily Blunt
Kate Hudson
Nicki Minaj
Sean Hayes
Justin Bieber
Eric Stonestreet
Megan Fox
Kristen Wiig
Selena Gomez
Sarah Paulson
Simone Biles
Taylor Swift
Julie Bowen
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Pink
Lea Michele
Steve Harvey
Jake Gyllenhaal
Josh Duhamel
Cameron Diaz
Beth Behrs
Miley Cyrus
Chris Evans
Carrie Underwood
0
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GIFThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowHumorEllen DeGeneres
Join The Conversation
Hurricane Harvey
Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears When Talking About the Devastation of Hurricane Harvey
by Kelsie Gibson
Ellen DeGeneres's Donald Trump Impression
Viral Videos
Ellen's "Terrible" Donald Trump Impression Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
by Laura Marie Meyers
Ellen DeGeneres's Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Ellen DeGeneres
A Brief History of Ellen DeGeneres's Amazing Halloween Costumes
by Ryan Roschke
Sofia Vergara's Funniest Moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Sofia Vergara
Every Single Hilariously Silly Sofia Vergara and Ellen DeGeneres Moment
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba'a Cutest Moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jessica Alba
These Are Jessica Alba's Cutest Moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds