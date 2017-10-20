 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarized 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Thank God For These Photos of Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Coffee Date
I Followed Harry Styles Around the US on Tour, and It's the Best Thing I've Ever Done

Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Niall Horan Video

Ellen DeGeneres Gets "Harry Styles" to Scare the Living Daylights Out of Niall Horan

Niall Horan had no idea what he was in for when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. While promoting his new album, Flicker, the host couldn't help but ask if he still keeps in touch with his One Direction bandmates. Little did he know thought that Ellen actually had an ulterior motive. As he talked about the guys, including Harry Styles, Niall got a heart-stopping surprise when Ellen had a man dressed just like the "Sign of the Times" singer pop out of the coffee table. See his hilarious reaction above!

