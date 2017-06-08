 Skip Nav
Ellen Pompeo's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Feel Anything but Grey
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"
Brad Pitt Gives a Hilariously Bleak Weather Report on Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal
Ellen Pompeo's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Feel Anything but Grey

When she's not running Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo (who plays Meredith Grey) is a full-time mom. The actress and her husband Chris Ivery, whom she married in 2007, are loving parents to three adorable children; daughters Stella, who was born in 2009; and Sienna, who arrived via surrogate in 2014; and their 5-month-old son, Eli Christopher. Over the years, Ellen has given us tiny glimpses of her adorable family by posting pictures (and a few sweet videos) on social media. See some of her best mom moments here.

52 Celebrity Families You Should Follow on Instagram

